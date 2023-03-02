Who is Antoine Davis? Detroit Mercy guard chasing Maravich's scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Antoine Davis is chasing history.

The Detroit Mercy graduate student is closing in on “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA men’s basketball all-time scoring record (3,667), a mark that has stood for 53 years.

As Davis chases history, here’s a look at how many points he needs, when he could break the record and how to watch Detroit Mercy’s upcoming game:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

What is the NCAA men’s basketball scoring record?

Maravich holds the NCAA all-time men’s basketball scoring record at 3,667 points. Pistol Pete averaged a remarkable 44.2 points per game in 83 career contests for LSU.

Freshmen were not allowed to play varsity during Maravich’s era and there was no 3-point line, so he scored all 3,667 points on 2-point shots and free throws over his sophomore, junior and senior years. He averaged 43.8 points per game as a sophomore, 44.2 as a junior and 44.5 as a senior. He shot 43.8% from the field and 77.5% on free throws in his college career.

How many points does Antoine Davis need to break the record?

Entering Thursday night, Davis is 25 points away from tying Maravich’s record and 26 points away from breaking it.

Unlike Maravich, Davis has had an ample opportunity to score points. He played as a freshman and was granted a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the 3-point line has obviously been used.

In 143 career games, Davis has scored 3,642 points – all for Detroit Mercy. He’s averaged 25.5 points per game in his career – 26.1 as a freshman, 24.3 as a sophomore, 24.0 as a junior, 23.9 as a senior and 28.4 as a graduate student this season. Davis is a career 40.9% shooter while averaging 4.1 3-pointers made per game.

When does Detroit Mercy play next?

Detroit Mercy will face Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2.

Davis’ Titans are the No. 10 seed, while Youngstown State is the No. 1 seed, so this could be the last game of Detroit Mercy’s season if it loses.

Maravich’s record seemed out of reach entering the Horizon League tournament, but a 38-point outburst in the first round against No. 9-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne kept Davis’ bid alive.

Detroit Mercy has faced Youngstown State twice this season, losing both times with Davis scoring 32 points (Jan. 12) and 15 points (Jan. 29).

How to watch Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State will be available to stream here on ESPN+ Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The game will be played at Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio, which is the Penguins’ home court.