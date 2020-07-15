Alexander Vindman

White House Officials Sent Document to Pentagon Criticizing Vindman After Impeachment Testimony

The Pentagon got the document as Vindman was on track to be promoted to colonel. Sources said the accusations could block a promotion if found to be true

The National Security Council sent a list of allegations about Lt. Col. Alex Vindman to the Pentagon after he testified before the House in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to one person who has seen the document and two others briefed on it.

The Pentagon received the document, which alleged Vindman created a hostile work environment at the NSC, as he was on track to be promoted to colonel. The accusations outlined in it, if substantiated, would have kept him from moving up a rank in the Army, the people familiar with the document said. They said it was not the typical evaluation that military officers serving on the NSC are given when their temporary positions end and they are set to return to the Defense Department, as Vindman was scheduled to do about six months after this document was sent to the Pentagon.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Reaches 3.5M Cases; McConnell Has ‘Total' Confidence in Fauci

Elon Musk 7 hours ago

Biden, Gates: Bitcoin Scam Breaches Some of World's Most Prominent Twitter Accounts

This article tagged under:

Alexander VindmanWhite HousePresident TrumpNational Security Council
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us