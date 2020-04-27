Which States Are Reopening? Here’s Where Coronavirus Lockdowns Stand

Some states across the country are beginning to restart their economies, even as others remain firmly shut down and the United States is closing in on 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The White House guidelines say a state should first see 14 days of decreases in documented cases among other criteria before beginning a phased-in reopening. Here is a look at which states are starting to slowly get back to work and how.

Colorado

Colorado’s stay-at-home order expired on Sunday, April 26, and Gov. Jared Polis has substituted a “safer at home” order. Some retail businesses are allowed to reopen for curbside pickup and one-on-one real estate showings can resume. A major meatpacking plant in the state, which closed after a coronavirus outbreak led to the deaths of four workers, reopened on Friday. The JBS Greeley beef production plant in Greeley opened without testing all of its employees for COVID-19, the Denver Post and Colorado Public Radio reported on Friday. Boulder, however, will keep most city buildings closed until at least June 1.

Georgia

Georgia allowed barbershops, bowling alleys, gyms, massage therapists and salons to open back up on Friday, April 24. The reopening will extend to restaurants and movie theaters on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp has gotten criticism for his decision, which he tweeted is “informed by data and public health recommendations.” but he is going ahead even though Georgia has not documented two weeks of a decline in new cases. “I think that it is putting all of us at risk,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, while the Savannah mayor, Van Johnson, is asking businesses in his city to stay closed. President Donald Trump said last week that he disagreed with Kemp’s decision and fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins said on Fox Business News that he thought the governor should have consulted with localities.

Iowa

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted Iowa’s ban on nonessential surgeries and is allowing farmers’ markets to open again as of Monday. Reynolds said she would lay out plans Monday to begin to reopen businesses in some parts of the state.

Kentucky

Some health care services are to restart Monday in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Michigan

In Michigan, General Motors Corp. and Ford Motor Co. are to start calling in workers on Monday to prepare factories to restart vehicle production. Bike repair shops, landscapers and plant nurseries can reopen provided they take social distancing.

Minnesota

Some nonessential businesses will begin to reopen in Minnesota on Monday. The executive order from Gov. Tim Walz applies to workers “in non-customer facing industrial and office-based businesses” who cannot work from home. He said it would allow up to 100,000 to go back to work.

Mississippi

Some retail businesses in Mississippi will be able to open on Monday with social distancing measures in effect. But barbers, gyms, salons, spas and movie theaters must remain closed. Restaurants will still be limited to drive-through, carry out and delivery.

Montana

Montana allowed worship services to begin again on Sunday and will allow retail businesses to open on Monday with social-distancing measures in place. Restaurants and bars will follow on May 4 under strict guidelines and with reduced capacity, schools can reopen on May 7, but movie theaters and gyms will remain closed.

Tennessee

Tennessee will allow restaurants to open Monday for dine-in service with reduced seating capacity. Gov. Bill Lee says he will not extend his mandatory safer-at-home order when it expires on Thursday and hopes to open large parts of the state by the end of the month. "These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business," Lee said in a statement.

Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on elective surgeries and is allowing retailers to fill orders curbside.