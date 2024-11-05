Where will Donald Trump and Kamala Harris be on Election Day?

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made their final pitches to voters in the same parts of Pennsylvania.

The candidates spent their last full day of the presidential campaign in a state that could make or break their chances.

Donald Trump

In Pittsburgh, Trump delivered what his campaign aides described as his closing argument after his previous attempt — a mass rally at Madison Square Garden in New York -- was derailed by crude and racist jokes. He has also veered off message with falsehoods about voter fraud and invocations of violence.

“Over the past four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal and humiliation after another,” said the Republican nominee, sounding raspy yet energetic after speaking for hours each day.

“We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline and decay,” he went on. “With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the while world, to new heights of glory.”

The crowd exploded in cheers when the Republican nominee said the country should tell Harris, “You’re fired,” his catchphrase from “The Apprentice,” the reality television show that made him a nationally recognized star.

Trump spent the very early hours of Election Day in Michigan, where he wrapped up a late-night rally in Grand Rapids. On Tuesday, he plans to spend the day in Florida, where he is expected to vote in person. He’s scheduled to hold an watch party in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night.

Kamala Harris

Harris, the Democratic nominee, spent all of Monday in Pennsylvania, and she was en route to Pittsburgh while Trump was speaking there. She held her final rally in Philadelphia later in the evening.

“We need everyone in Pennsylvania to vote,” she said during one of her campaign stops. “You are going to make the difference in this election.”

One of her stops was in Reading, which is home to thousands of Latinos, including a sizable Puerto Rican population. Harris and her allies have repeatedly hit Trump for a comedian's dig at Puerto Rico during the former president's marquee Madison Square Garden event. The comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Harris told the crowd, “I stand here proud of my long-standing commitment to Puerto Rico and her people."

“And I will be a president for all Americans," she said, adding that “momentum is on our side. Can you feel it?”

On Tuesday, Harris will host an election night watch party at Howard University in Washington D.C., a historically Black university where she graduated with a degree in economics and political science in 1986 and was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.