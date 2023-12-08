Where is Shohei Ohtani? These hilarious Tweets show where he's not

What started as an interesting report on Shohei Ohtani and his free agency speculation spiraled into an absolute mess on his whereabouts.

On Friday, Jon Morosi reported the two-way superstar was "en route" to Toronto. He specified Ohtani has not agreed to a deal with any major league team but would be traveling to Canada.

Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today.



A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans.



At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any @MLB team. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

Shortly thereafter, national MLB reporters Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman took to debunking Morosi's report. Both reported Ohtani was currently on the other side of North America at his home in Southern California.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Shohei Ohtani is NOT in Toronto.

Ohtani is NOT on a flight to Toronto.

Ohtani is at home in Southern California. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2023

Can confirm Shohei Ohtani is not en route to Toronto and is home in SoCal @BNightengale on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2023

That spiraled into a riveting and entertaining series of Tweets (X) from people confirming where Ohtani *isn't* to mock national reporters failing on several occasions to successfully report details on Ohtani's free agency.

Here are some funny ones:

shohei ohtani sitting on his couch at home reading that he’s in Torontopic.twitter.com/M6N3xrRlsG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 8, 2023

I can confirm Shohei Ohtani is not at the Panera Bread in Joliet, IL — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) December 8, 2023

Shohei Ohtani is not on a plane, he is not on a train



Ohtani is not in a house, he is not with a mouse



He is not in a car. He is not in a tree.



You may like him. You will see. You may like him in Wrigley — Kevin Anderson (@Kevin_NBCS) December 8, 2023

I can tell you Shohei Ohtani is NOT in the @670TheScore control room with @ChrisTannehill and I. pic.twitter.com/cCcwz2cqWE — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) December 8, 2023

Breaking news....Shohei Ohtani is not in San Antonio and will not be attending the Bulls- Spurs game. — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 8, 2023

To further what @BNightengale reported: Shohei Ohtani is not in my garage organizing tools and listening to “Actors on Actors” with Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) December 8, 2023

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.