Where can evacuated people pick up their mail and packages? Here's what to know

As destructive wildfires rip through Southern California and force evacuations and road closures, evacuated LA residents may be wondering where they can collect undelivered mail and packages.

Here's what to know about the post office closures and where to find missed mail.

Are post offices in LA open?

Most post offices in Los Angeles are open. The postal service is now working under contingency plans for post offices that were closed due to evacuation orders.

As of Saturday morning, the United States Postal Service said two post offices that were in evacuation zones have resumed retail and delivery services. The following two locations have reopened:

La Canada Flintridge

607 Foothill Blvd

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011-9998

Mon – Fri: 10 am – 5:30 pm

Sat: 10 am – 3 pm

Malibu Post Office

23838 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265-9994

Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Sat: 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

How can evacuated people collect their packages?

Customers located near post offices that remain closed are encouraged to reroute their mail by submitting an Official Mail Forwarding Change of Address Order at https://moversguide.usps.com/ or in person at any reopened post office. Customers may also visit www.usps.com to request a hold on their mail.

Additionally, the statement noted three post offices that remain closed have relocated retail and delivery services. Customers of the Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Topanga post offices can pick up any missed mail or packages at the following locations:



Post Office

Mail Pickup Location

Effective Date Altadena Post Office

2271 Lake Avenue

Altadena, CA 91001 - 9998 Pasadena Post Office

600 Lincoln Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91109-9998

Mon – Fri: 9 am – 6 pm

Sat: 9 am – 3 pm

Extended Pickup Hours:

Sun: 11 am – 5 pm (Jan 12 only) Thursday, January 9, 202 Pacific Palisades Post Office

15243 La Cruz Drive

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997 Rancho Park Post Office

11270 Exposition Blvd Floor 1

Los Angeles, CA 90064-9998

Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Sat: 9 am – 4 pm

Extended Pickup Hours:

Sun: 11 am – 5 pm (Jan 12 only)

Monday, January 13, 2025 Monday, January 13, 2025 Topanga Post Office

101 S Topanga Canyon Blvd

Topanga, CA 90290-9998 Santa Monica Post Office

1653 7th Street

Santa Monica, CA 9041-9997

Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Sat: 9 am – 3 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

For more information about postal products and services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com. Additional store information is available at https://tools.usps.com/locations/.