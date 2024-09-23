When is the vice presidential debate? Here's what to know ahead of November election

With the presidential election just over a month away, voters will have another debate left to witness, this time between the two vice presidential candidates.

Democratic nominee Tim Walz is slated to face off with Republican nominee JD Vance next week.

Here's what to know:

When is the VP debate?

While questions remain over a potential second presidential meeting, Walz and Vance agreed to a debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

Walz posted a message on social media last month saying, “See you on October 1, JD.”

The Harris-Walz campaign followed up with a message of its own, saying Walz "looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up.”

Vance posted on X that he would accept the Oct. 1 invitation.

Who will moderate the VP debate?

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation” will moderate the Oct. 1 debate, according to the network.

What about another presidential debate?

While the vice presidential debate remains in place, what will happen with next for the presidential candidates isn't clear.

It had been anticipated that the first debate might be the only meet-up for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, but while the Democratic nominee has said she’s “ready” for another one, Trump has expressed hesitation.

Harris said on Saturday that she would be open to debating Trump for a second time, just ahead of the November election.

"I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me," Harris wrote in an X post.

In a post on Truth Social, however, Trump wrote there would be "no third debate."

When is the presidential election?

Voters will officially head to the polls on Nov. 5 for Election Day, though early voting starts significantly earlier in many states.