When did Women's History Month begin? Its history, explained

Women's History Month is here.

For nearly 40 years, March has been designated as a month to celebrate and honor the achievements of women throughout U.S. history, like Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman and more.

From educating Americans on the achievements and accomplishments of women throughout history to inspiring future generations, there's many ways to honor and commemorate the mark women have made throughout history.

Here's what to know about how a local celebration in California turned into a national Women's History Week under Jimmy Carter's administration, and under Ronald Reagan's administration, became a month-long observance — plus tips on how to celebrate.

When did Women’s History Month begin?

Women’s History Month first began a local, weeklong celebration in Santa Rosa, California, in 1978, according to the National Women’s History Museum. The organizers picked the week to correspond with International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

The movement grew across the country as other groups and communities began holding their own celebrations in 1979, and in 1980, women's groups and historians began lobbying for national recognition, according to the National Women's History Museum.

In February 1980, then President Jimmy Carter issued a statementasking for Americans to recognize women's heritage in the U.S. during National Women’s History Week from March 2 to 8.

"I urge libraries, schools, and community organizations to focus their observances on the leaders who struggled for equality—Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Lucy Stone, Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harriet Tubman, and Alice Paul," Carter said.

He continued: "Understanding the true history of our country will help us to comprehend the need for full equality under the law for all our people."

In 1981, Congress passed a resolution designating the week beginning March 7, 1982, as Women's History Week. Then President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation in February 1982, emphasizing women's achievements throughout U.S. history.

"Recognizing that the many contributions of American women have at times been overlooked in the annals of American history, I encourage all citizens to observe this important week by participating in appropriate ceremonies and activities planned by individuals, governmental agencies, and private institutions and associations throughout the country," Reagan said.

Over the next five years, Congress continued to pass resolutions requesting for the president to issue proclamations of Women's History Week, according to the Library of Congress.

In 1987, Congress passed a joint resolution designating the month of March as Women's History Month, after the National Women's History Project petitioned, according to the Library of Congress.

Reagan then proclaimed March 1987 as Women's History Month, according to his presidential proclamation.

"I call upon all Americans to mark this month with appropriate observances to honor the achievements of American women," Reagan said.

How has it changed over the years?

From 1988 to 1994, Congress passed resolutions requesting for the president to proclaim March of each year as Women's History Month, according to the Library of Congress.

And since 1995, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden have issued proclamations designating each March as Women's History Month, according to the Library of Congress.

President Trump signed executive orders in January 2025 to curtail diversity, equity and inclusion programs, leading a number of federal agencies to ban or pause all activities and events related to cultural awareness months like Women's History Month, Black History Month and LGBTQ Pride Month, plus other “special observances,” per memos and emails obtained by NBC News.

It is unclear if Trump will designate March 2025 as Women’s History Month. However, groups and alliances are still going full speed ahead with celebrating women’s history in the U.S.

How to celebrate Women’s History Month

Check out all the records set by American women in Paris.

According to the National Women's History Alliance, the 2025 theme for Women's History Month is "Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations."

"This theme celebrates the collective strength and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership," the alliance said. "Through their efforts, they have served as an inspiration for all generations — both past and present."

The alliance aims to honor the achievements and contributions of key women educators, mentors and leaders, inspire all generations and promote the visibility of diverse women in 2025.

The alliance suggests educators consider biography and research projects for their students, as well as inclusive lessons, historical timelines and artistic expressions.

Parents can consider providing reading materials that highlight the achievements of women, as well as holding debates and plays for children to learn and reenact important moments about women's history, according to the alliance.

For all ages, the alliance suggests hosting book clubs, field trips, learning family history and more as ways to promote women's history this March.

