When can kids stay home alone? Find out the law in your state

You have to run a quick errand and it’s not worth battling your kid to put on their shoes and get in the car. Honestly, it would be easier to leave them at home — but is that legal?

Bottom line: It's usually up to you, the parents. A few states have established a legal age; most have not. (See below for the full list.) There is no national age minimum for when kids can be left home alone.

When is it OK to leave kids home alone?

Generally, 12 and older is “a pretty acceptable age,” family therapist Sheryl Ziegler tells TODAY.com, echoing the recommended range from the American Academy of Pediatrics. According to Ziegler, tweens have usually experienced slices of independence like walking to a friend’s house or to the bus stop.

Of course, it depends on your kid. Parents need to think about a child’s comfort level, maturity, emotional and physical health, environment, access to support and whether older or younger siblings will be present.

If you want to take the leap, learn your state law — and all its nuances — to avoid accidentally committing child neglect.

“Many states' child protection laws classify ‘failing to provide adequate supervision of a child’ as child neglect,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “But in most cases, States do not define what is considered ‘adequate supervision.’”

Then, ask these questions before taking what Ziegler calls “a thoughtful, calculated risk.”

Is my child emotionally ready?

Even if you trust your child, they may not be prepared for this milestone. Check whether they’re comfortable and interested in a daytime experiment that Ziegler says shouldn’t exceed 30 to 45 minutes.

“You could say, ‘Your brother is so busy with sports and I know you hate tagging along. You’re starting to show signs that I can trust you to stay home alone for a short period of time,’” says Ziegler, author of “The Crucial Years: The essential guide to mental health and modern puberty in middle childhood (ages 6-12).”

She adds, “Some kids are excited and others are scared, in which case, this isn’t an issue you want to push.”

You should feel confident that your kid follows rules and respects boundaries — even if you plop them down in front of a device, they still might snoop through people’s bedrooms, access adult content online or play with matches, says Ziegler, recommending that parents keep alcohol, tobacco and weapons securely locked.

Is my child a problem-solver?

“Can your kid do basic things for themself?” asks Ziegler.

Before staying home alone, kids should be self-sufficient to a certain degree, able to prepare a meal, use the bathroom independently and clean a cut and apply a bandaid, says Ziegler.

Do kids understand not to open the door for anyone, be it delivery people, solicitors or people they know? Do they know to stay inside the home and not leave? If your child can’t answer these questions correctly, teach them the rules.

Does my child have support?

Your child should memorize your phone number, their home address and any access codes to the building, along with how and when to call 911.

While you’re out of the house, “Check in with your child mid-way through, but don’t overdo it or they won’t feel trusted,” says Ziegler. Or, ask a neighbor to drop by, provided your child knows who to expect.

Also, charge all electronic devices are so your child has a line to the outside world.

What is the legal age that children can be left home alone in each state?

TODAY.com checked with every state to find out the official rules on leaving kids home alone. Here's what we found:

Alabama: No specific age

“There is no legal age in Alabama which kids can be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Human Resources, tells TODAY.com.

Alaska: No specific age

“A common and dangerous form of neglect is inadequate supervision,” according to the Alaska Department of Family and Community Services. “Alaska does not have a law that outlines when it is safe to leave a child unsupervised, however each year a number of Alaskan children die as a result of drownings, fires, firearm incidents, and other incidents related to a failure of caregiver supervision.”

Arizona: No specific age

”Arizona’s statutes (laws) do not designate an age when a child can be left alone,” according to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. “A parent is responsible for the decisions he or she makes about their children being left alone. The law does require however, that the (state) investigate reports of neglect which include failure to provide supervision that places a child at substantial risk of harm. Leaving children alone is included in the category of supervision.”

Arkansas: No specific age

“There is no specific statute setting an age requirement for the legal age that kids can be left home alone by their parents,” a spokesperson from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, tells TODAY.com. “The determining factors include an appropriate age, appropriate circumstances and whether there is a substantial risk of serious harm.”

California: No specific age

“In California, child welfare services, including child protective services, are administered by counties,” a spokesperson for the California Department of Social Services, tells TODAY.com. “We recommend contacting counties for any information that may be available.”

The spokesperson adds, “Counties are not empowered to set a minimum age limit, and state law does not specify an age for when children may be left home alone. However, there are laws in place regarding child safety. For example, parents or guardians could be found in violation of child safety laws if a child in their care is not appropriately supervised and exposed to danger.”

Colorado: No specific age (but an informal guideline of 12)

“Colorado law does not set a specific age after which a child can legally stay home alone,” a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Human Services tells TODAY.com. “All children and youth are different (developmentally, emotionally, cognitively, ability), so the amount of supervision needed varies.”

According to CO4Kids, a campaign by the Colorado Department of Human Services, “In general, Colorado has accepted the age of 12 years as a guideline for when it might be appropriate for a child to be left alone for short periods of time.”

Connecticut: No specific age

“There is no set age, either prescribed by law or by child development experts,” according to the Connecticut State Department of Children and Families. “It comes down to a judgment call on the part of parents.”

Delaware: No specific age

“There is no law in Delaware regulating an appropriate age for a child to be left home alone,” according to Delaware’s Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families.

Florida: No specific age

“There is no age stated in Florida statute at which a child can be left unattended or alone,” according to the State of Florida Department of Children and Families. “There are also no established time frames for how long a child of any given age can be left alone.”

Florida defines “inadequate supervision” as “a parent/caregiver leaving a child without adult supervision or arrangement appropriate for the child’s age or mental or physical condition, so that the child is unable to care for the child’s own needs or another’s basic needs or is unable to exercise good judgment in responding to any kind of physical or emotional crisis. There is no age stated in Florida Statute at which a child can be left unattended or alone.”

Georgia: 9

“Children (8) eight years or younger should not be left alone,” states the Georgia Department of Education. “Children between the ages of (9) nine years and (12) twelve years, based on level of maturity, may be left alone for brief (less than two hours) periods of time; and children (13) thirteen years and older, who are at an adequate level of maturity, may be left alone and may perform the role of babysitter, as authorized by the parent, for up to twelve hours.”

Hawaii: No specific age

“There is no Hawaii statute specifying an age at which a child may safely be left alone,” a spokesperson from the State of Hawaii Department of Human Services tells TODAY.com.

Idaho: No specific age

“Idaho does not have an age in statute that children can be left home alone,” a spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare tells TODAY.com. “When child protection is called with a concern about lack of supervision we consider the age and developmental level of the child, the length of time the child is being left alone, if the child is responsible for providing care to other younger children in the home, their access to supportive adults nearby to tend to them if they need assistance, etc. when we are determining if child protection will respond.”

Illinois: 14 (depending on the amount of time)

“Illinois law defines a neglected minor, in part, as ‘any minor under the age of 14 years whose parent or other person responsible for the minor’s welfare leaves the minor without supervision for an unreasonable period of time without regard for the mental or physical health, safety or welfare of that minor,’” according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The states defines an “unreasonable” period of time with different variables, a spokesperson from Illinois’ DCFS, tells TODAY.com

“Is the caregiver leaving them alone for two hours or five days? Who else is the child also responsible for taking care of, if anyone?” said the spokesperson. “Does the child have adequate food and shelter and are they in a safe environment? Do they know how to contact medical personnel if needed? Do they know what to do in case of emergency?”

Indiana: No specific age

“A parent is ultimately responsible for supervision of their child until the child reaches the age of 18,” states the Indiana State Government. “Often parents leave their children unattended at an earlier age or allow children younger than age 18 to provide childcare for other children. Under the age of 18, the law gives parents discretion to make these decisions based on the perceived risk and weighing such factors as maturity of the child, physical environmental risks, etc.”

Iowa: No specific age

“Iowa Code does not define a specific age that determines when a child can be left at home alone," a spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, tells TODAY.com. “There are a variety of factors that should play into that decision, including, but not limited to age, capability, functioning level, ability, etc.”

Kansas: No specific age

“At the current time there is no clear legal definition as to what constitutes an unsupervised child,” states the Kansas Department for Children and Families. “In determining if a child is old enough and mature enough to be left alone, a number of factors considered in tandem assists in the determination.”

Kentucky: No specific age

“We don’t have a hard line for age,” a spokesperson from the Paducah Police Department in Kentucky tells TODAY.com. “We base it off of a number of factors to include the maturity of the child, their circumstances for the parent’s absence, the resources available to them while the parent is away, the environment they are left in, and their availability to communicate with emergency services or their parents in the event of an emergency.”

Louisiana: No specific age

“It’s largely left to the parent’s discretion based on the child’s maturity level,” a spokesperson from the Louisiana State Police tells TODAY.com. “Do they feel confident that their child can be left alone safely where they can’t harm themselves, are able to care for themselves, not open the door for strangers, and things like that?”

Maine: No specific age

“Maine has no law prescribing the age at which it is legal to leave a child home alone without a parent or guardian,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services in Maine, tells TODAY.com.

Maryland: Age 8

“Maryland Family Law states that it is a crime to leave a child younger than 8 years old unattended, locked or confined to a home, car, building or other enclosure without proper supervision,” a spokesperson from Maryland’s Executive Office of the Governor, tells TODAY.com.

Massachusetts: No specific age

“Massachusetts doesn’t set a specific age at which a child can be left home alone," states the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. “In Massachusetts, such issues are decided on a case-by-case basis.”

Michigan: No specific age

“There is no agreed-upon age when all children are able to stay home alone safely,” according to the State of Michigan. “Because children mature at different rates, you should not base your decision on age alone. You may want to evaluate your child’s maturity and how he or she has demonstrated responsible behavior in the past.”

Minnesota: No specific age

A spokesperson from the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families, tells TODAY.com, “This information is not spelled out in statute.”

Mississippi: No specific age

“Neither Mississippi law nor MDCPS policy sets a minimum age for children to be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, tells TODAY.com.

Missouri: No specific age

“Missouri statutes do not provide a legal age restriction” for when children can be left home alone, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Montana: No specific age

“There is no magic age when children develop the maturity and good sense they need to stay home alone ... YOU need to decide if the time alone is too much, based on your child and your situation,” states Montana’s Child and Family Services Division.

Nebraska: No specified age

“There is no legal age in Nebraska for when a child can be left alone,” a spokesperson from the Omaha Police Department in Nebraska, tells TODAY.com. “We educate officers that we rely on the maturity level of the child and their availability to assistance/resources. It is at the discretion of the officer to determine if neglect charges apply and this is on a case by case basis.”

Nevada: No specific age

“Nevada law does not specify an age at which children can be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the Division of Child and Family Services in Nevada, tells TODAY.com. “From a child welfare perspective, when determining if a child is safe, child protective services would consider a variety of factors.”

New Hampshire: No specific age

“New Hampshire law does not specify an age at which children may be left at home alone,” a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services in New Hampshire, tells TODAY.com.

New Jersey: No specific age

“The State of New Jersey does not specify any appropriate, legal age to leave a child or children home alone,” according to the Bergen County Department of Human Services in New Jersey.

New Mexico: No specific age

“New Mexico ... does not have a law or Statute that stipulates a specific age where this is appropriate, however municipal government has adopted ordinances in specific cities,” a spokesperson for the Children, Youth & Families Department in New Mexico, tells TODAY.com.

The spokesperson points to the example of Albuquerque, where children under age 11 cannot be left home alone.

New York: No specific age

“In New York State, it is neglect to leave a child who is too young home alone if the child’s condition is impaired or at risk of harm,” a spokesperson from the New York State Executive Chamber tells TODAY.com. “Since State law does not set forth a bright line rule based on the specific age, it will depend on the child and circumstances. Child Protective Services can determine what’s ‘too young’ based on the child and circumstances.”

North Carolina: 8

"In most cases, it depends on the maturity and skills of the child. The only statewide law with a specific age restriction is the NC Fire Code, which states that a child under the age of eight cannot be left alone unsupervised,” according to Wake County Health & Human Services in North Carolina.

North Dakota: No specific age

“There are no specific North Dakota laws that govern the legal age a child can be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the state’s Health and Human Services tells TODAY.com.

Ohio: No specific age

“Ohio law does not indicate an age that children can be left unattended. Therefore, parents and caregivers need to consider their child’s maturity level and their ability to make safe and sensible decisions,” according to the state’s Department of Children & Youth.

Oklahoma: No specific age (but at least 6 as an informal guideline)

“There is no law or policy in Oklahoma for how old a child has to be in order to be left alone,” states the Oklahoma Human Services. According to the agency’s recommended guidelines, “Infants and children under 6 years of age should never be left alone without adult supervision.”

The guidelines continue, “Generally, grade school children who demonstrate the ability to be responsible and mature may be left alone one or two hours during the day with access to a responsible adult. Grade school children should never be left to care for younger children.”

“Middle school children who demonstrate the ability to care for themselves without help may be left alone for up to four hours during the day and evening,” read the guidelines. “Middle school children may care for one or two younger children if there is constant access to a responsible adult.”

Oregon: 10

“Oregon law indicates a child under age 10 may not be left alone for a period that could endanger their welfare,” according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“Key words here are ‘period of time that could endanger a child,’” a spokesperson from the Oregon Department of Human Services tells TODAY.com. “This might be different depending on the vulnerability and needs.”

Pennsylvania: No specific age

“Pennsylvania does not have a legally defined minimum age at which a child can be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the state’s Department of Human Services tells TODAY.com. “Parents or guardians must use their judgment based on their child’s maturity level to decide when it is appropriate to leave them unsupervised.”

Rhode Island: No specific age

“There are no specific provisions related to allowing children to be left home alone or unsupervised for any period of time," a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families tells TODAY.com.

South Carolina: No specific age

A spokesperson from the South Carolina Department of Social Services was unable to comment when asked by TODAY.com, instead pointing to a news article that states there is no law in South Carolina that outlines a specific age for a child to be left home alone.

South Dakota: No specific age

“There is no state law that outlines specifics for the legal age of when a child can be left unsupervised,” a spokesperson from the Rapid City Police Department tells TODAY.com. “If we do encounter a situation that requires intervention, we work directly with the South Dakota State Department of Social Services.”

Tennessee: No specific age (but a guideline of 10, at least)

“There is no legal age for children to stay at home alone,” states the Tennessee Courts. “Parents are advised to use their best judgment, keeping the child’s maturity level and safety issues in mind. Younger children have a greater need for supervision and care than older children. Obviously, young children under age 10 should not be left without supervision at any time. In most cases, older teenage children may be left alone for short periods of time.”

Texas: No specific age

“There is no Texas law that states how old the child must be before parents can leave them home alone,” according to the Texas State Law Library. “Instead, the concept of ‘neglect’ is used to determine if they have failed to supervise their child properly.”

Utah: No specific age

“The state of Utah values a parent’s responsibility and right to parent their child how they see fit, as long as they are parenting safely,” a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health & Human Services tells TODAY.com. “There are some exclusions, but generally a parent has the discretion to determine what is age appropriate and for how long their child is left unsupervised.”

Vermont: No specific age

“Vermont does not have an age restriction law for when a child can stay home alone,” a spokesperson from the Vermont Department for Children and Families tells TODAY.com. “Parents are permitted to make that determination.”

Virginia: No specific age

“There are no laws in Virginia that say when or for how long a child can be left alone," according to the Fairfax County Department of Family Services — Children, Youth and Families.

Washington: No specific age (but 10 as an informal guideline)

“Washington State does not have any laws or rules that say at what age a child can be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families tells TODAY.com. “Guidance we have previously shared is that in general, children under 10 should not be left on their own.”

According to the spokesperson, the department would get involved is cases where leaving a child alone meets the state’s definition of child abuse and neglect.

West Virginia: No specific age

“There is not a certain age stated in West Virginia statute, rule, or policy,” a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Human Services tells TODAY.com.

Wisconsin: No specific age

“Wisconsin does not have statutes or regulations that state the age at which a child may be left unsupervised, or left in charge of other children,” states the Wisconsin State Law Library.

Wyoming: No specific age

“In Wyoming, there is no statute or rule specifying the legal age that a child can be left home alone,” a spokesperson from the Wyoming Department of Family Services tells TODAY.com.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: