What to do if you have plans to travel to Hawaii amid the wildfires

The ongoing wildfires in Hawaii have prompted local officials to ask tourists not to visit some areas, despite it being a destination state during the peak of summer travel season.

The wildfires have become the deadliest in modern U.S. history with the death toll at 99 and counting and have forced more than 11,000 people to evacuate. Local officials issued a state of emergency in the counties of Maui and Hawai'i on Aug. 8.

Josh Green, the governor of Hawaii, said in a recent release that accommodations usually available for tourists have been repurposed to aid displaced residents and emergency workers.

"All nonessential travel to West Maui is strongly discouraged for the duration of this proclamation," he said. "Visitors in West Maui have largely heeded the call to leave the island, and hotels and other accommodations are needed for displaced residents and emergency workers."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Which islands in Hawaii are affected by the wildfires?

West Maui, specifically the town of Lahaina, has been the hardest hit area and hotels there have temporarily stopped accepting tourist bookings, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

For travel plans involving Kahului, Wailuku, Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena, the HTA recommends contacting hotels and other scheduled accommodations to confirm they are still able to offer their services.

"Travel to the other Hawaiian Islands, like Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Lānaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island, is not affected at this time," the HTA's website says.

If you have a hotel reservation in Maui, can you cancel?

"While efforts are underway to fully restore electrical power, municipal water and communications, visitors are encouraged to refrain from attempting to reach West Maui accommodations for reservation adjustments until the situation stabilizes," the HTA recommends.

How to cancel your flights to Maui

American, Delta, Southwest and United are among six major airlines that have issued guidance for flexible cancellations or reschedulings due to the wildfires. More information is available here.

When is it safe to visit Hawaii again?

There is currently no time table for when the wildfires will end or for when local officials will lift the state of emergency and travel restrictions.

The current guidance prioritizes the needs of locals and requests tourists to amend their travel plans.

How to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires right now

There's an array of organizations pouring resources into the affected areas as their availability allows. Here's more information on them and how to make a donation.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages.