What Jamie Lee Curtis Had to Say About Goddaughter Maggie Gyllenhaal at Oscars 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis is crossing her fingers that goddaughter Maggie Gyllenhaal is going home with an Academy Award.

The "Halloween" star couldn't help but gush over the "Lost Daughter" director as she spoke to E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars, saying that she'd be praising Gyllenhaal even if they weren't so close. "Proud and impressed pride is something when you know somebody as a child," she explained. "Then, when they do something, you are like, That's so good!'"

She continued, "But when you are impressed by them, when you respect them so much for their choices, for their ability, that's a real thrill for me."

Gyllenhaal's film is nominated in three categories: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress in a Lead Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, all of which are a testament to the director's abilities.

But Curtis isn't just present to cheer on her goddaughter, the actress is also a presenter. She joins a star-studded list of presenters, including Shawn Mendes, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Halle Bailey.

While it's a huge honor to take part in Hollywood's biggest night of the year, Curtis takes it all in stride. The actress even reminded Cox to take some deep breaths, saying, "It can be a little stressful. There's a lot of pressure and there shouldn't be! It should be relaxed and easy."

And the reminder wasn't just for Cox. Though this isn't Curtis' first red carpet, she noted, "I understand, so we both need to breathe a bit."

All in all, the actress is making the most of the Oscars and using it as an opportunity to support refugees. Curtis is one of a few stars to wear a blue ribbon in acknowledgement of the refugees fleeing areas of conflict, including Ukraine.

This year’s Oscars are returning to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California and for the first time since 2018, the show will have hosts. However, there will still be some changes to the show over the COVID-19 pandemic.