Wildfires

Wedding ring found in ashes of home burned down in California wildfire

The ring was just one of few items salvaged from a family who recently purchased their now destroyed home

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just six months after moving into their dream home in Camarillo, the Arias family watched as everything they had burned to the ground.

Little was left standing of the property Jerry and Yuliana Arias worked so hard to purchase. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Both raised in Oxnard, the couple hoped to raise their three young children as they remodeled the house. 

“It was supposed to be our dream home – our forever home,” Yuliana said. 

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Among the goods caught in the blaze was Yuliana’s wedding ring. The family presumed it was gone for good. 

But early Monday morning, the family alongside help from Upper Ojai Relief made a remarkable discovery. 

Though slightly damaged, the ring survived the fire. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Travel 41 mins ago

Arthur Frommer, travel guide innovator, has died at 95

Abortion 1 hour ago

Judge strikes down Wyoming abortion laws, including an explicit ban on pills to end pregnancy

“My heart is happy” she said. “Thank you so much to all the volunteers and the community. We are extremely grateful.”

The Arias’ home was just one of over 200 buildings destroyed in the fire.

As of Monday evening the fire is 98% contained. 

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us