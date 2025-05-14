Waymo has issued a recall of part of its self-driving software after a glitch caused some vehicles to crash into low-visibility barriers like chains and gates. But here’s the unusual part: all vehicles were already fixed months ago.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the issue affected 1,212 vehicles using Waymo’s 5th Generation Automated Driving System.

Between 2022 and 2024, the self-driving software sometimes failed to detect thin or semi-stationary objects, leading to at least seven low-speed crashes. No injuries were reported.

The NHTSA began an investigation and sent Waymo an information request about the incidents in May 2024.

"Waymo's internal safety processes had previously identified collisions with chains strung across the path of travel, gates, and similar roadway barriers as an area for improvement, and software updates were in progress at the time NHTSA's examination began," an NHTSA recall report reads.

Waymo, a Google subsidiary based in Mountain View, California, released a software update in November, which was rolled out to all affected vehicles by late December. The recall officially occurred on Monday.

Why issue a recall months after the problem was fixed?

Even though Waymo resolved the issue months ago, federal law still requires a formal recall. Under U.S. Code Title 49, section 30118, automakers must notify NHTSA and the public when they identify a safety-related defect — even if a fix has already been deployed. The goal is transparency and accountability, not just repairs.

"A manufacturer of a motor vehicle or replacement equipment shall notify the Secretary by certified mail or electronic mail, and the owners, purchasers, and dealers of the vehicle or equipment ... if the manufacturer ... learns the vehicle or equipment contains a defect and decides in good faith that the defect is related to motor vehicle safety," the U.S. Code subsection reads.

Unlike most recalls that require a trip to the dealership, this one was handled entirely through software. Waymo delivered the fix via a wireless update, much like a smartphone software patch. No physical service was needed.

Additionally, Waymo owns all affected vehicles — possibly another factor why the recall occurred months after the fix, as perhaps the company is simply complying with federal law.

