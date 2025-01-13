Animals

WATCH: Video captures coyote being pulled out of grocery store shelf in Chicago

No injuries were reported in the incident as Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police responded to the incident.

By Alex Fisher

When video footage showing an officer working to get an animal out of a shelving unit at an Aldi store in Chicago's Humboldt Park began, no one could have predicted what would eventually come out.

Could it be a rat? A snake? Maybe even a possum?

No.

Instead, as the video goes on and the officer appears to pull something out by its legs, a coyote slowly slips between the produce shelves until it is on all fours inside the store.

Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police confirmed they responded to the 800 block of North Kedzie around 9:45 a.m. Monday "and safely took custody of the coyote."

"The animal is currently at our facility awaiting transfer to our wildlife rehabilitation partner, Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation," CACC said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate."

Chicago police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Experts took the opportunity to remind the public that January through March is coyote mating season, "which often leads to increased activity and sightings as they search for mates and establish territories."

"While coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, it’s always best to avoid interaction and for people to secure food sources to minimize encounters," animal control stated.

