Watch Trump's Private Plane Prepare to Leave Florida

Donald Trump announced his widely reported plans to travel from Florida to Trump Tower Monday, ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment.
See a live shot of his private plane on the tarmac in Florida above.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Copyright NBC New York