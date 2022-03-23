Tornadoes

Watch: Time-Lapse Video Shows Tornado Move Through New Orleans

Residents in the New Orleans area were digging out and assessing damage Wednesday after tornadoes lashed the area

Time-lapse video taken from NBC affiliate station WDSU's tower cam shows a tornado traveling through New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Residents in the New Orleans area were digging out and assessing damage Wednesday after tornadoes lashed the area, flipping vehicles, ripping off rooftops and depositing a house with a family inside in the middle of their street.

Girl on Respirator, In Wheelchair Rescued After Tornado Takes Family Home on ‘Wizard of Oz' Ride

Tornado Rips Through New Orleans and Its Suburbs, Killing 1

Other tornadoes spawned by the same system caused so much damage in Texas that the governor declared a disaster in 16 counties. Buildings were shredded in Alabama, where torrential rainfall was recorded.

Two people were killed and multiple others were injured as the storm front blew across the South. The dead included a woman north of Dallas and a person in St. Bernard Parish, next to New Orleans. Authorities didn’t immediately describe how they were killed.

