Watch: Massive, angry crocodile removed from Florida homeowner's swimming pool

The crocodile was extremely agitated and put up quite a fight

By Holley Ford

Crikey! A Florida homeowner was stunned to find a 10-foot American crocodile in their swimming pool over the weekend.

They discovered the monstrous reptile early Sunday morning in Plantation Key, an island in the upper Florida Keys.

Once Wildlife Control trappers Todd Hardwick and Jeff Peterla from Pesky Critters arrived, they began to secure the croc.

As expected, the crocodile became extremely agitated and put up a fight when they tried to remove it.

Crocodiles are known for their powerful tails and the "death roll" maneuver, where they twist and spin to try and break free from captors or prey.

Despite the crocodile's resistance, the team managed to safely remove it from the pool and later released it back into its habitat.

Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States.

