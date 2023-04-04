Donald Trump

Live Cam: Chaotic Scenes as Law Enforcement Army Guards Trump Tower, Manhattan Court

Note: This live camera may switch views at times from Trump Tower to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and other locations

By NBC New York Staff

All eyes are on Trump Tower in midtown Tuesday, ahead of a motorcade expected to take former President Donald Trump to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will become the first U.S. president in history, sitting or former, to be criminally charged. No TV cameras are allowed in court for the unprecedented hearing.

We'll follow the former president movement's live as possible over the course of the day. After his court appearance, Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, is expected to return to LaGuardia Airport and head back to Florida, where he is expected to deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. More on that here.

A day ago, Chopper 4 tracked his private plane live from Florida to LaGuardia. Track Tuesday's action in the player above, which is expected to feature various live shots from Trump Tower to Manhattan Criminal Court and the airport.

Watch as former President Donald Trump leaves Florida and heads to New York City for his court appearance in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

More Coverage

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump Arraignment Day: Crowds Expected in Manhattan for Historic Charges Against Ex-US President

Trump Indictment 2 hours ago

Trump Protest Outside NYC Arraignment Attracts MTG, George Santos

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpManhattanTrump TowerTrump Indictment
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us