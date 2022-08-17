weather

Watch: Large Waterspout Forms Off Florida Coast

A witness said the spout traveled to the east for about 20 minutes and dissipated without making landfall

Stunning video shot by a passerby shows a large waterspout that formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Destin, Florida, on Tuesday.

The video above was shot at Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort in the panhandle of the state.

A witness said the spout traveled to the east for about 20 minutes and dissipated without making landfall.

A waterspout is a tornado that forms over an open body of water, though it is typically weaker than most tornadoes and is often short-lived. Waterspouts form most often during the late spring and summer months, and they are relatively common in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.

