WATCH: 1st Luge Faceplant, Helmet Malfunction on Ice and More Viral Olympic Moments

There is so much to keep up with as the 2022 Winter Olympics get started, it's easy to miss a simply strange (or thrilling or silly or otherwise unique) single moment.

We'll keep you posted with all the top viral moments from NBC Olympics. See what we've got so far and check back in throughout the Games to see what happens next!

First Luge Faceplant of Winter Olympics

In the first heat of the luge men's singles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Andriy Mandziy faceplants during the end of his run.

Women's Helmets Get Stuck in Ice Hockey Clash

In the hockey tilt between Canada and Switzerland, two players' helmets got stuck together in the faceoff circle, which caused a brief stoppage of play.

Joker and Harley Quinn Take to the Ice

Did you ever (rhythm) dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?

Germany's Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck performed their team event rhythm dance by interpreting Batman villains the Joker and Harley Quinn.

They were unable to put a smile on the face of the judges, though, finishing last with 63.21 points.

John Shuster Surprises Family With Flagbearer News

John Shuster's son Luke couldn't wait to tell his third grade class that Dad would carry the American flag at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The defending Olympic gold-medal winner led Team USA along with Brittany Bowe during the Opening Ceremony.

U.S. Women's Hockey Team Takes Group Selfie With Net

Say cheese!

The U.S. Olympic women's hockey team took a full group selfie with the camera in the net during their contest against Finland. Team USA won, 5-2.