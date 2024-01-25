Kane County

Officer delivers dinner order after DoorDash driver arrested: ‘Wanted to make sure you got your food'

"My deputies always follow through," Kane County Sheriff Roh Hain said

By Alexandria Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's not necessarily the type of house call police generally makes, but one Illinois officer took it upon himself to complete a food delivery order after the DoorDash driver was arrested before it was dropped off.

In video posted by the Kane County Sheriff's office, Sheriff Ron Hain said an officer completed the order "to ensure no one went hungry" after they arrested a food delivery driver.

"My deputies always follow through," Hain said.

Details on why the driver was arrested weren't immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The sheriff's office shared Ring camera video showing the officer arriving at a home with a bag of food and handing it to a person inside.

In the video the officer is heard telling the homeowner their driver "got arrested but we wanted to make sure you got your food."

"You guys are amazing," the homewner is heard saying on the video.

This article tagged under:

Kane County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us