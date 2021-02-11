Indiana

Watch: Escaped Cows Barreling Down an Indiana Highway Cause Traffic Jam

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cows caused some slow "mooo-ving" traffic in Indiana last weekend.

Cellphone video shows the herd of about 75 calves barreling down a highway in LaPorte County.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Rioters Acted on Trump's ‘Order,' Democrats Insist in Trial

President Biden 47 mins ago

Biden Says US Is Securing 600 Million Vaccine Doses by July

Luckily, an off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby in his department police car, quickly got in front of the herd and drove ahead with his police lights flashing in order to warn on-coming traffic.

The officer, along with others, began corralling the calves, and eventually, they were all accounted for.

Turned out the cows had escaped from a nearby farm.

No injuries were reported to the human onlookers or the cattle.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us