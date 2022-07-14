WATCH: Dramatic Rescue of Elephant and Her Baby in Thailand

A newly released video shows a team of volunteers, veterinarians and other park staff trying to rescue a baby elephant and its mother after they fell into a utility hole in Thailand's Khao Yai National Park.

The baby elephant, about a year old, fell into the hole. The mother was clearly showing signs of distress and did not leave the calf's side as it was stuck.

The rescue team in Thailand used special anesthetic shots to help the mother elephant relax. A crane was used to try to lift the mother up by the rescue team, but she fainted due to stress.

After the team attempted CPR to bring the mother elephant back to consciousness, the baby calf was able to soon climb out of the hole and reunite with its mother.

The two were able to successfully return to the wild.