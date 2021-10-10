Watch Chicago Marathon Coverage Live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 10. 2021, in the player above.

Not able to make it to Chicago to watch your favorite runners cross the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon finish line in person on Sunday?

NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago have you covered.

Whether you're at work, on the go or at home, you can watch complete live coverage of the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com or on the NBC Chicago app from anywhere in the U.S. and Mexico. Telemundo will also offer a broadcast of Chicago Marathon on TelemundoChicago.com and the Telemundo Chicago app.

A live stream with complete coverage begins at 7 a.m. online and on NBC 5. The coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV, and a live finish line camera will stream until 3 p.m. on the NBC Chicago app and website.

This year, NBC 5's marathon broadcast and digital coverage also will stream on NBC Chicago's free app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well as Peacock and on LX.

The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off Oct. 10 in the city's Grant Park.

When is the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The 43rd running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is scheduled to return to take place on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The weekend schedule of events includes:

Friday, October 8

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, West Building, Hall F2

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Abbott Chicago 5K

Grant Park (Ida B. Wells east of Michigan Ave.)

Race start: 7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place, West Building, Hall F2

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

Abbott 27.2 Fest

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Runner Reunite

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where is the start line?

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the Bank of America Chicago Marathon finish line located?

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon finish line is located on Columbus Drive south of Balbo Drive in Grant Park.

Will there be street closures?

Yes. The city has not yet announced the planned street closures for this year's race but this post will be updated as soon as officials release that information. The marathon has a course time limit of 6 hours and 30 minutes. After this time, the course will re-open to vehicular traffic.