Watch: Breaching whale takes out small boat in New Hampshire

The people on the boat were thrown from the vessel by the force of the strike, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, but unhurt

A breaching whale came crashing down on a small boat in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, capsizing the boat but miraculously leaving those onboard uninjured.

The people on the boat, which was sailing near Odiorne Point State Park, were thrown from the vessel by the force of the strike, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, but unhurt. They were rescued by a good Samaritan who witnessed the breach and brought them to Great Bay Marina.

The Coast Guard said the whale appears to be unhurt.

Video shows the moment the whale made contact with the boat. One person can be seen jumping from the boat.

The Center of Coastal Studies Marine Animal Hotline and NOAA were informed.

More details were not immediately available.

