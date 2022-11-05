Voters to Decide on Abortion in Five States

Voters will soon determine the fate of abortion access in a handful of states, including Michigan, which could become the first to make an abortion ban permanently unenforceable since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

At the polls Tuesday, voters in California, Michigan and Vermont will decide whether to enshrine reproductive freedom rights in their state constitutions, while voters in Kentucky could do the opposite and explicitly conclude there should be no such protections.

In Montana, if a ballot initiative passes, health care providers in the state could face criminal charges if they do not take “reasonable actions” to save an infant who is born alive, including after an attempted abortion.

Roe v. Wade was overturned, so what happens now? The doors of thousands of abortion clinics are now closed, but the impacts of this historic decision go far beyond access to abortion services. ﻿﻿LX News Visual Storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down the legal, social and economic impacts we may say as we continue to live in a Post-Roe America.﻿﻿﻿