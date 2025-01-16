Wildfires

Video shows California wildfire from International Space Station

Since the Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7, it has destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

By NBC Staff

Photo of the Palisades Fire in Jan. 9th from the International Space Station.
@sen via X

A video shared on social media shows the Palisades Fire from the International Space Station.

The video, shared by Sen on X, shows the Palisades Fire as red spots just as it was beginning to grow on the mountains near Pacific Palisades at around 3:20 a.m. PT. on Jan 9.

At the time, the station was orbiting above Los Angeles towards San Diego, California.

Since the Palisades fire broke out on Jan. 7, it has destroyed more than 10,000 structures. The area scorched by all the Los Angeles fires so far this past week is equal to three times the size of Manhattan, making them one of the most devastating natural disasters in Southern California history.

