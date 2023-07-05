Video shows moment 6-year-old boy falls 40 feet off zip line in Mexico and survives

A family trip to an amusement park in Mexico nearly turned into a tragedy after a 6-year-old boy's zip line harness broke and sent him 40 feet down.

According to Julio Cesar Sauceda, the ordeal took place at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 25, when his 6-year-old brother was zip-lining over the artificial lake at the Amazonian Expedition section of the park.

In the video posted by Sauceda, the boy can be seen sliding across the zip line with an adult before they stopped moving near the end and the boy then suddenly plummeted.

Sauceda said his brother luckily survived after he fell into a lake and was rescued by several bystanders.

"I had not had the time to first, thank God for saving my brother from this harrowing accident caused by the bad team of both staff and the zip line," Sauceda wrote on Facebook. "Terrible service, terrible equipment, and above all, terrible training of the staff."

Following the incident, authorities told local media outlet ABC Noticias the boy fell 39 feet into a lake after his harness broke. The state's civil protection agency also announced the suspension of the zip lines.

"In this new era of the Park where the priority is experience and security for our guests, we will continue to implement all the necessary measures to guarantee the concessionaires fulfill their contracts rigorously," Fundidora Park wrote on Facebook.