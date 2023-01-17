Police in Washington state are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video attempting to kidnap a barista from the drive-thru window at an Auburn coffee shop.

In footage posted on the Auburn Police Department's Twitter page, the man grabs the woman's arm as she hands him cash. Police said the man "attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device."

The female victim was able to pull herself out of his grip and the man sped away in a dark grey pickup truck.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, who has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to say "Chevrolet."

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect should contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.