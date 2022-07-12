Video Shows Little Leaguers Hitting the Ground as Gunshots Ring Out During Tournament

Some teams have pulled out of N.C. state championships, with one group saying the shooting was "too traumatic" to consider returning .

FILE - baseballs
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

A weekend active shooter scare at a sports park hosting North Carolina's Little League championships has shaken some of the participating teams enough that they've withdrawn.

Police in Wilson, North Carolina, said Monday that any fear may be misplaced, as there was no active shooter, and no one appeared to have been targeted by the roughly 10:30 a.m. gunfire Sunday.

Dramatic video of the incident obtained by NBC affiliate WITM of Eastern North Carolina shows elementary school-age children on the field hitting the ground at the sound of three gunshots. Some adults and children in the dugout and on the sidelines appear to repeatedly yell and scream, "Get down!"

The station reported that one round appeared to cross the outfield and come to a stop near at least one player. The day's play was canceled, but the tournament resumed Monday, with some teams absent.

