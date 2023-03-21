Video Shows Florida Police Officer Being Thrown Into Air By Stolen Car

A security camera captured the moment a Florida police officer was tossed into the air after a stolen vehicle slammed into him as the suspect tried to flee.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers investigating a burglary were staging a roadblock on a residential neighborhood Monday around 9 p.m. after receiving reports that a stolen white Mercedes S-Class was spotted nearby.

When the officers saw that a white Mercedes was heading their way, the car blew passed the police blockade and slammed into an officer, sending him flying into the air and flipping him over the car's hood.

“The officer who was hurt anticipated the Mercedes would try to drive onto a side street or strike one of the patrol vehicles,” Police Chief Rex Troche said, WFLA-TV reported.

The officer was then rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was discharged the same night.

Following the pursuit, the vehicle was found abandoned nearby. The suspect is still on the loose.