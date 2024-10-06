Video shows fire coming from Frontier flight after landing in Las Vegas

Video showed flames coming from underneath a Frontier flight that made a hard landing in Las Vegas after reports of smoke in the cockpit Saturday, officials said.

Flight 1326 was on its way from San Diego to Las Vegas when "the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency," Frontier said in a statement.

There were reports of smoke in the cockpit before the Airbus 321 was able to make an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport was the flight’s intended destination.

A Frontier flight with flames visible underneath the aircraft at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday.Tyler Herrick

The flight "experienced a hard landing" and the Clark County Fire Department responded immediately, said Amanda Mazzagatti, airport program administrator at Harry Reid.

The plane landed safely and all passengers and crew members on board were evacuated using the airstairs. They were then bussed to the terminal.

No injuries were reported, according to the airline and the airport.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. local time. A ground stop was in effect at the airport until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows the plane rolling on the tarmac with flames and smoke appearing to come from underneath the aircraft, near its wheels. A trail of thick smoke follows behind.

Fire trucks could be seen approaching the aircraft once it came to a stop and spraying it to extinguish the fire, the video showed.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The FAA is investigating.

