Video shows Oregon teen track star trip, somersault over finish line to win 1st place

Brooklyn Anderson tripped and relied on her gymnastics training to "stick the landing."

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

She's a runner, she's a track star ... she's somersaulting over the finish line?

High school athlete Brooklyn Anderson was running hurdles in a track and field championship in Eugene, Oregon — and seconds away from the finish line, she tripped.

Video from the event shows Anderson hopping a hurdle and knocking it down before tripping. The track star's tumbling reflex kicked in, prompting her to somersault twice until she got over the finish line, "sticking the landing" to first place.

Anderson told The Oregonian that she relied on her gymnastics training at the Saturday event.

"I wasn’t sure how far back everybody else was behind me, so I knew to just keep rolling, to keep going, because I really wanted to get first," the Thurston High School junior told the outlet.

Anderson won the Class 5A 100 hurdles race in 14.93 seconds, the outlet reported.

"I was just so proud," Anderson said about her win. "Just very, very happy."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Copyright NBC News

