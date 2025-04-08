Minnesota

Video shows train slamming into grain trailer in Minnesota

The force of the impact split the grain trailer in half, and the locomotive sustained damage from the crash, according to authorities.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wild scene was caught on camera as a freight train struck a semi-trailer in Minnesota last week, sending grain flying in all directions.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday afternoon when a semi-truck attempted to make a right turn into a business off of U.S. Highway 14 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

When the truck attempted to make the right turn, it went across a railroad crossing, where it was hit by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train, according to police. A dashboard camera from a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to capture the violent impact, showing grain spilling all over the roadway.

A photo from the Brown County Sheriff's Office shows a trailer that was sheared in half by a freight train in Minnesota.
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The force of the impact split the grain trailer in half, and the locomotive sustained damage from the crash, according to authorities.

The two occupants of the train were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the semi driver was able to escape serious injury, police said.

A photo shows the damage to a locomotive that struck a grain truck in Minnesota. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

There was no immediate word of any citations in relation to the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down when approaching a railroad crossing, to stop and listen for an oncoming train, and to look both ways before attempting to cross.

This article tagged under:

Minnesota
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us