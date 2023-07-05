DoorDash

Video appearing to show DoorDash driver cursing at customer over 25% tip sparks online debate

A spokesperson for DoorDash said a delivery driver had been removed from their platform in connection with the incident.

By Chantal Da Silva

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

What's an acceptable tip for a driver who delivers a $20 pizza?

A TikTok video purporting to show a DoorDash delivery driver in Texas swearing at a customer over the $5 tip she gave him has gone viral, sparking fresh online debate over tipping culture in the U.S.

"I just want to say it's a nice house for a $5 tip," the driver can be heard saying as he walks away from a home in the door camera video posted to TikTok earlier this week by a user under the name Lacey Purciful.

"You're welcome!" the resident says, appearing surprised by the remark. "F*** you," the driver responds before walking away.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie?" Purciful, who, in a separate post said she herself has worked in the service industry for over 10 years and tips "very well," wrote in a caption.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

DoorDashTikToktipping
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us