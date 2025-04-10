Who are the victims in the Hudson River helicopter crash? What we know

This is a developing story. More information on the victims will be provided as it becomes available.

A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday, killing all six people aboard, authorities said.

It was the latest aviation disaster to hit the United States in recent months. The investigation is in its early stages, and at this point, officials say the cause remains unclear. They're looking into a number of factors.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams identified the victims as a family visiting from Spain. They include Agustín Escobar, who was a business executive at the technology company Siemens, and an adult relative and three children, officials said. The pilot also died in the crash. Four of the six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two of them died at a hospital, officials said.

The other five identities have not been confirmed at this time.

Follow this page for the latest updates on the victims as we get them. The latest developments are here.

Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY and NYPD officials held a news conference to provide an update on the Hudson River helicopter crash.