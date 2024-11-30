Veteran actor dies during a performance of ‘A Christmas Carol'

Veteran stage actor Julien Arnold died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" on Nov. 24 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He was 60.

The official Instagram page of the Citadel Theatre announced his death in a heartbreaking post it shared online.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of Julien Arnold, a beloved actor and dear friend of the Citadel Theatre," the theater's post said. "A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien was a gifted performer whose charisma and talent graced our stage in countless productions, including A Christmas Carol."

"Julien’s passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, fellow Carol company members, Citadel staff, and the Edmonton community he loved so dearly," the statement read. "His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions — and big hugs — will be deeply missed."

The theatre ended its statement by asking its followers to "respect" Arnold's family privacy "during this difficult time."

"Your love, support, and well wishes are deeply appreciated," they said.

The cause of death has not been announced. According to the CBC, Arnold experienced a "medical emergency" on stage when he was playing the roles of Marley and Mr. Fezziwig in the play.

Kerry Williamson, a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services, told the CBC that paramedics visited the theatre at approximately 8:28 p.m. on Sunday, and despite resuscitation attempts, Arnold died in the theatre.

Due to Arnold's passing, the Citadel Theatre announced on Instagram that it'll be "dedicating this season’s run of A Christmas Carol to our dear friend."

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: