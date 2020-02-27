Hearse With Body Inside Stolen From Calif. Church

A black Lincoln Navigator with a casket and a woman's body inside was stolen Wednesday near Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The car was taken from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, in an unincorporated area near Pasadena, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The vehicle was reported stolen about 8:05 p.m, Navarro-Suarez said.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the LA County Sheriff's Department's official Twitter account addressed the car thief or thieves.

#BREAKING #Pasadena: Search for black #LincolnNavigator w/ a body and casket inside stolen from outside church that says surveillance video comes up with nothing. Keys were left in ignition as mortician may have been helping another before heading to mortuary. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/PGEon7QbTJ — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) February 27, 2020

The keys were left inside the vehicle, as another body was being unloaded from the vehicle, when the SUV was stolen, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies were searching for the hearse, which had license plate no. 7ZDG618.