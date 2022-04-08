Austin

Vehicle Collides With Food Truck in Austin, Texas; 11 Hurt

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin

11 people were injured in a "major collision" Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

11 people were injured in a "major collision" Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn't require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Austin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us