‘Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy arrested on domestic violence charge

“Vanderpump Rules” reality star James Kennedy was arrested earlier this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to police.

The 32-year-old DJ, whose full name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested Tuesday night in Burbank, in Los Angeles County, after police responded to a call at a residence about an argument between him and a woman around 11:30 p.m., Burbank Police confirmed to NBC News. TMZ was the first to report the incident.

"The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest,” police said.

He was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Police said formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.

Kennedy is dating Ally Lewber, who also appeared on the reality series. The pair appeared to have attended "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Kathy Hilton's Christmas party Tuesday evening, according to social media posts.

Representatives for Kennedy did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Last month it was announced that “Vanderpump Rules” will return for Season 12 with a new cast, bidding adieu to longtime familiar faces — including Kennedy — on the heels of an explosive last season that ended with “Scandoval.” The scandal involved cast member Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their mutual friend Raquel Leviss.

NBC News' David K. Li contributed.

