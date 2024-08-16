Decision 2024

Vance campaign plane makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials said that a chartered aircraft had reported a problem after takeoff but was able to land and taxi normally.

By Associated Press

JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s campaign plane had to return to the Milwaukee airport on Friday after its initial takeoff because of an issue with one of the doors.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials said that a chartered aircraft had reported a problem after takeoff but was able to land and taxi normally.

Campaign spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk confirmed to AP that the aircraft was the Vance campaign plane, which she said had a problem with a door seal.

Van Kirk says the issue was resolved, and the plane took off again for Cincinnati.

Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, held a campaign event at the Milwaukee Police Association earlier Friday.

Senator JD Vance formally accepted the GOP vice president nomination on Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.
