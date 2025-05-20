Los Angeles

Burglary response leads to discovery of ‘underground casino' in Los Angeles

Officers found evidence of a secret gambling ring after responding to a possible burglary.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of people were detained Monday after police uncovered what officers described as an “underground casino” in Van Nuys, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

What started as a response to a possible burglary led to the discovery shortly before 3 a.m. on the 16100 block of Leadwell Street. Officers responded to an alarm coming from a building in the area and spotted the person they were searching for heading north on the rooftops.

When they approached one particular building, officers found evidence of a secret gambling ring.

Melissa Cruz, one of several individuals detained in connection with the operation, described it as “little kid games.”

“You go to Chuck E. Cheese or Shakey’s and they have some of these games in there,” she said. Cruz added that she didn’t consider it gambling and likened the operation as more of a club for adults.

Another woman who identified herself as Cheyenne said she received a citation for being present at an illegal gambling place.

It’s unclear in total how many people were cited or detained.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
