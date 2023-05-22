Utah

Utah Officials Issue River Warning After Rescuing Father, Son From Sandbar

Officials credited heavy rainfall and snow melt for the increased risk of flooding and fast-moving rivers

By Charlotte Edmonds

Getty Images

A father and son were rescued from a sandbar in the middle of a Utah river, prompting local officials to issue additional warnings about the "potentially deadly" water rapids.

On Sunday, the duo were rafting along the Virgin River in St. George, Utah on the southern border next to Arizona, when they got stranded on a sandbar.

A crew quickly responded, dispatching two members into the quick-moving waters. They then used throw bags with rope inside of them to bring the father and son back to safety.

Officials cautioned people chosing to enter the river that the water is "moving a lot faster than it looks."

"What may seem like a fun outing can turn into a potentially deadly scenario," they said.

The Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue also added on Facebook that they've seen a "lot of swift water rescues this year," largely due to heavy rainfall and snow melt leading to flooding and heavy river currents.

Luckily for the father and son, this rescue was successful. However, officials throughout the state continue to warn people the dangers these waters can pose.

Utahsafety
