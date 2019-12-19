Louisiana

Med Students Send Message With Plantation Photo: We Are Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams

More than a dozen medical students from Tulane University posed at the former slave quarters in the hopes of inspiring others

By Mohammed Syed and Suzanne Ciechalski

Students from Tulane University's medical school stand in front of former slave quarters at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana, Dec. 14, 2019.
Courtesy Doyin Johnson

Russell Ledet and more than a dozen of his black medical school classmates from Tulane University took a trip to the Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana, on Saturday with the hope that others would be inspired by photos they took during their visit.

“Just thinking about being a black doctor in America. I think more people should see this,” Ledet, 33, told NBC News.

Ledet's classmate, 24-year-old Sydney Labat, shared a photo of the 15 students in their white coats outside the slave quarters on Twitter. The post has since gone viral, garnering more than 17,000 retweets and more than 74,000 likes.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

impeachment inquiry 12 mins ago

McConnell Blasts House Impeachment as Schumer Slams Senate Trial

impeachment 4 hours ago

Analysis: Impeachment Forever Changes Trump’s Legacy

“Seeing that many black students in training in one photo was striking. In a place that was dedicated to our ancestors and their struggles,” Labat said. “We knew this photo was going to make people stop ... and really think. I can say for myself, I definitely got emotional throughout this experience.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

LouisianaTulane University
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us