The cost to ship your letters and packages is going to increase this weekend.

The rate hikes from the U.S. Postal Service, first announced in November, are set to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The Postal Service is raising the cost of First-Class Forever postage stamps for letters from 66 cents to 68 cents. First-Class Mail Postcards will cost 2 cents more, from 51 cents to 53 cents.

The cost of stamps for international letters and postcards will increase by 5 cents, from $1.50 to $1.55.

Along with stamp increase, USPS is also hiking up prices for some package shipping services. USPS Ground Advantage cost will go up 5.4%, Priority Mail will increase by 5.7% and Priority Mail Express will go up 5.9%.