Despite tariff pause, US national anthem booed in Toronto NBA game

The recent tariff pause hasn't stopped some fans from booing the American national anthem.

By The Associated Press

A few fans booed the American national anthem before the Toronto Raptors hosted the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, a sign that some Canadians were still upset despite President Donald Trump’s 30-day pause on tariff threats against Mexico and Canada.

The boos were neither as loud nor as prolonged as they were before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, as they did Sunday, Raptors fans cheered loudly for the singing of “O Canada,” showing special enthusiasm for the line “True North strong and free!”

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was also booed last Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta, hours after Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality.

Fans also booed the anthem before the NHL's Vancouver Canucks hosted Detroit on Sunday night.

Tariffs or customs duties are a tax on products purchased from abroad, and they are used by practically all countries
