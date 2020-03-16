US Planning to Move Some Troops Out of Iraq

The U.S. military is planning to reposition hundreds of troops in Iraq, including moving some out of the country, according to three U.S. defense officials.

The consolidation of forces will include removing U.S. troops from joint bases at al-Qaim near the Syrian border, Qayyarah Airfield West near Mosul and possibly K-1 Air Base in Kirkuk, NBC News reports.

"As a result of the success of Iraqi Security Forces in their fight against ISIS, the Coalition is re-positioning troops from a few smaller bases," a spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. "These bases remain under Iraqi control and we will continue our advising partnership for the permanent defeat of Daesh from other Iraqi military bases." ("Daesh" is a name the U.S. military uses for the Islamic State terrorist group, also known as ISIS.)

The spokesperson said the military would not announce a specific timetable for the troop movements.

