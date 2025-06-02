Economy

U.S. home sellers sitting on record $698 billion worth of listings: Report

The total worth of homes for sale in the U.S reportedly is up 20.3% from a year ago.

By Logan Reardon

There is $698 billion worth of homes for sale in the United States, which is a record since Redfin began tracking data in 2012.

A report by the real estate company Monday saying that the total worth of homes for sale is up 20.3% from last year.

Redfin calculated that figure by adding the list price of all active U.S. listings as of the last day of each month.

The value is at an all-time high due to three significant factors: growing inventory, slowing demand and increasing home-sale prices.

  • Growing inventory: The total number of homes on the market nationwide rose 16.7% year over year by April 2025.
  • Slowing demand: The typical home sold in April 2025 took 40 days to go under contract, five days longer than last April. Redfin agents found that would-be buyers are backing off due to record-high monthly housing costs and widespread economic instability.
  • Increasing home-sale prices: Home-sale prices rose 1.4% year over year by April 2025.

Redfin analysis found that there are nearly 500,000 more home sellers than buyers in the current market, which helps explain the nearly $700 billion of unsold inventory.

"Stale inventory" has also risen this year, with 44% of listings in April 2025 being on the market for at least 60 days. That's up from 42.1% last year, and it's the highest April percentage since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find full details of the Redfin report here.

The Federal Reserve sets the federal interest rate, which can impact everything from from your mortgage to your car loans. Here’s what you need to know.

