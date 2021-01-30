U.S. Customs and Border Protection

US Border Patrol Agent Fatally Shoots Man Crossing Border into Texas

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man trying to cross the border into the United States in Hidalgo, Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection logo.
NBC 7

A man trying to enter the United States illegally at the Mexican border with Texas was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agent was investigating reports of people entering the U.S. illegally near the Hidalgo Port of Entry, about 230 miles south of San Antonio, when he shot the man while trying to arrest him Friday morning.

No names or other information was immediately released.

The agency says the man died later at a hospital and that the agent was not injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the FBI, the agency said.

