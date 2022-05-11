US Army Soldier Dies After Bear Attack in Alaska

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area

A US flag is pictured on a soldier's uniform
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreation activities.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us